Fri 9th Feb, 2024

After nudge from GFSB, Google Maps fixes pedestrian route in Gibraltar 

By Chronicle Staff
9th February 2024

Google Maps has fixed the pedestrian route into Gibraltar after directing pedestrians to walk through Kingsway Tunnel, rather than across the airport runway. 

 The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) highlighted the issue to Google after this was raised by many local businesses. 

The GFSB held a Tourism Town Hall meeting last month with business owners, with the objective for businesses to voice their concerns on tourism-related matters as well as collectively think about ideas and initiatives that the private sector can do to improve tourism in Gibraltar. 

One of the issues raised by businesses, particularly in the Ocean Village area, has been that since the opening of Kingsway Tunnel Google Maps is directing pedestrians entering Gibraltar to walk through the tunnel, instead of the much shorter route across the runway.  

This has meant pedestrians had would walk 40min (2.8Km) to get to Ocean Village from the frontier, rather than the traffic free 15min (1km) walk across the runway. 

Business owners claimed that this has discouraged visitors from coming to Ocean Village and given visitors a bad experience of Gibraltar. 

“Especially to those arriving at the airport who could have had a short walk into town, and instead some have been walking with their luggage through the tunnel along a 40min route,” the GFSB said in a statement. 

Following the meeting, GFSB Board Director, Eran Shay, who looks after GFSB tourism sector members, approached his contacts in Google’s offices and explained the problem to them. 

Google swiftly fixed the error and Google Maps is now directing pedestrians along the much shorter route across the runway. 

“At the GFSB we believe that there are many things that the private sector can do to improve the tourism experience in Gibraltar, and we are at the moment consolidating various ideas and suggestions from our members,” Mr Shay said. 

Some of these matters can be handled straight away, like this Google Maps error and some may require further consultation, but the bottom line is that when we all get together we can get things done.” 

Any businesses who would like to share their ideas, suggestions and concerns, regardless if they are members or not, are welcome to write to the GFSB’s dedicated tourism mailbox: tourism@gfsb.gi 

