After schools reopen, just one case of Covid-19

Just one case of Covid-19 has been detected in Gibraltar’s schools since classroom education resumed on February 22 after weeks of lockdown.

The positive case was identified in Bayside School and resulted in 27 pupils being asked to self-isolate.

The Contact Tracing team liaised with school staff and the Department of Education and conducted interviews with all relevant pupils.

All pupils identified as close contacts of the positive case were are required to self-isolate to stem the spread of infection.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Pupils or parents who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the Head Teacher of Bayside School.

The Department of Education reminded parents that children and young people with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Bayside pupils should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

The Department of Education and staff in Gibraltar’s schools remain “very confident” that schools are safe learning environments in which pupils can continue to thrive and enjoy learning.

Following Public Health advice and bespoke Public Health visits to every educational setting, schools have adopted and implemented robust mitigation measures, the department said.

These measures enable schools to maintain high levels of cleanliness and reduce the possible spread of Covid-19, while delivering in-person education to pupils.

