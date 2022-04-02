After thousands and thousands of photographs, Bugeja remains the man with his eye on Gib
Working as a team – journalist and photographer - on assignment, requires faith in the reporter or photographer being able to see the story – the headline news - at the same time. Trust in their own, and your ability, to deliver what is needed to make the front page. That is paramount. I have...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here