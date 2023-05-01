After three months on strike, Morrisons workers take centre stage in Unite’s May Day rally
Unite members at Morrisons, who are embroiled in a three-month pay dispute with their employer, marched from the store to a May Day rally in the Piazza on Monday calling for parity with their UK counterparts. The march was part of the May Day events organised by Unite the Union and the Musicians Association of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here