Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

After tuna season reopens, anglers catch 75kg

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
15th August 2024

The second part of the Atlantic Bluefin tuna season opened last week, with anglers so far catching 75kg of the three tonne limit.

The season opened last June with a 25-tonne quota with the Department of Environment reviewing a mechanism to regulate the commercial sale of locally caught tuna.

Gibraltar’s tuna season is divided into two phases, the first focused on larger fish and the second on smaller specimens.

The first part of the quota had been set at 22 tonnes for the period June 16 to July 25, and was suspended early on July 3 as the limit had been reached.

The second part opened on August 6 and is set to close on October 14, unless the quota is reached beforehand.

Sport fishing is permitted locally, but there is no regulation for a commercial fishery.

Anglers are also capped at catching one fish per day per licence holder and vessel this year.

A Government spokesman has previously told the Chronicle that regulation regarding the commercial sale of the prized fish “is still being reviewed by the Department of the Environment together with partner authorities”.

According to Government statistics, the first part of the tuna season closed with anglers catching a tonne over the quota.

The first part of the quota was set at 22 tonnes, and instead a total of 23.6 tonnes was caught.

The Government confirmed some 120 tunas were caught by 66 fishermen.

The largest tuna caught so far this year was 323kg and one fisherman caught six fish weighing a total of 1.3 tonnes.

Gibraltar follows International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) guidelines.

Internationally, the Bluefin fishery is managed by ICCAT, which for years has implemented strict conservation policies that have helped stocks recover.

Gibraltar is not part of ICCAT but follows its guidelines.

Over the years, local anglers have said that Bluefin stocks have recovered after years of pressure and that tuna are caught in Gibraltar waters by sport fishermen in a sustainable manner that has a negligible impact on the species.

But environmental groups locally have continued to air their concern.

The groups have repeatedly called for tighter controls and maintain that the highly valued species has been overfished.

Most Read

Local News

Some 340 local students to receive A-level results tomorrow

Wed 14th Aug, 2024

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates carer impersonator

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

Local News

With just 20% of Gibraltar at a healthy weight, Public Health plans wide-ranging strategy

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

Local News

UEFA suspends Morata and Rodri after ‘Gibraltar Español’ chants

Wed 7th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt seeks interest for Waste Management Facility with ambitious recycling targets

15th August 2024

Local News
Youngsters learn to cycle in Pedal Ready course

15th August 2024

Local News
Peninsula appoints Vice Admiral Sir David Steel as first Non-Executive Director

15th August 2024

Local News
Some 340 local students to receive A-level results tomorrow

14th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024