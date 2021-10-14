After warning signs missed, UK and Gib police force improve standards
Police forces in the UK have been urged to stamp out misogyny in their ranks. The Metropolitan Police is in crisis mode in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard in London by a serving officer. It’s facing a barrage of questions. From vetting procedures to how it investigates complaints against officers. Policing has...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here