After years of work, Witham’s Cemetery opened to public
The results of years of hard work by a group of volunteers at Witham’s Cemetery became apparent on Monday afternoon during the official opening of the site to the public by the Chairman of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, Dr Keith Farrell, and the Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes. As the volunteers gathered to watch...
