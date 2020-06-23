Against Covid-19 backdrop, University of Gibraltar offers options closer to home
University students sitting their first or second year in Business Administration who may be hesitating to go back to the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic can opt to sit their year academic year at the University of Gibraltar in a more traditional classroom environment. This comes as many universities in the United Kingdom have opted...
