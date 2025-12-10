Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Dec, 2025

AI conference to help ‘future-proof’ Gibraltar’s leadership

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2025

The Government of Gibraltar is partnering with strategic consultancy Numero Partners and global learning organisation Hyper Island to host a one-day AI conference in January aimed at helping senior leaders navigate artificial intelligence “responsibly and at speed”.

Future-Proofing Gibraltar: The AI Futures and Foresight Conference will take place on January 21, 2026, bringing together around 50 senior figures from finance, gaming, insurance, law, technology and government for an invitation-only event on the Rock.

The organisers say the conference is designed to help close what they describe as Gibraltar’s “AI value gap”, shifting the national conversation from limited automation trials to building designed capability, governance and competitive advantage through responsible innovation.

“AI dominates every boardroom conversation, yet most leadership teams still struggle to see where it truly creates enterprise value,” said Matt Parkes, Co-Founder of Numero Partners.

“That’s the gap we’re helping to close. Our job is to bring order and clarity to complexity, to help organisations move beyond curiosity and start building AI capability that performs under pressure and thrives under scrutiny.”

“This isn’t another tech conference. It’s a leadership intervention, a chance for Gibraltar’s decision-makers to align around a shared vision of how AI can strengthen competitiveness, safeguard regulation, and unlock growth. We’re not just future-proofing technology, we’re future-proofing leadership.”

Numero Partners began developing the initiative with Hyper Island earlier this year in response to what they describe as a need for greater C-suite clarity on AI. When the concept was shared with the Government of Gibraltar, both sides concluded they were working towards a common objective of positioning Gibraltar as a responsible AI leader.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said the collaboration would support that ambition.

“Our ambition is for Gibraltar not just to adapt to AI, but to take a responsible lead in how it is adopted. This collaboration brings together global expertise and local leadership, helping us build the skills, insight, and foresight needed to prosper in this new era.”

“For months, the Ministry has been advancing a number of AI initiatives. By focusing on innovation, skills, and smart regulation, we can broaden Gibraltar’s economic base, open up new revenue opportunities, and safeguard our long-term prosperity.”

Designed and led by Numero Partners and delivered in collaboration with Hyper Island, the conference will combine strategic foresight with hands-on generative AI exploration.

Participants will co-create future scenarios for Gibraltar’s economy, develop responsible AI use-cases and identify capability priorities for the next 12 to 18 months, with a focus on moving from conceptual discussions to measurable implementation.

CEO at Hyper Island, Heidi Rundt, said the event reflects the type of leadership response needed to AI globally.

“Gibraltar’s ambition to lead in the responsible adoption of AI reflects the kind of foresight every nation will need in the years ahead. At Hyper Island we redesign how humans and AI work together, building the skills and cultures that turn technological possibility into real progress. This conference brings together exactly the kind of cross-sector leadership needed to make that transformation both responsible and impactful.”

The AI Futures and Foresight Conference is described by the organisers as the start of a wider collaboration to help Gibraltar move from reactive adoption of AI to proactive leadership, embedding AI literacy, strategic alignment and competitiveness across key sectors of the economy.

