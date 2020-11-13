Air safety awareness visit to St Christopher’s School

RAF Gibraltar’s Air Safety Manager (ASM) Flight Lieutenant Martin Hughes and Foreign Object Debris Prevention Officer (FODPO) Corporal Diane Rutter visited St Christopher’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) School last week to discuss the importance of air safety.

During the session the children from FS1 and FS2 learned about Foreign Object Debris (FOD) on the airfield and the dangers it can pose to aircraft. They also took part in fun games and discussions and were keen to relay the air safety message to their parents after school.

The ASM and his team are responsible for all aspects of air safety on and in the vicinity of the airfield. The FODPO is the point of contact for any items found on the airfield that are considered as FOD.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for us to work with the children and great to see how much they had learned by the end of the visit. Given the unique nature of the airfield in Gibraltar, with the public highway that crosses the runway, air safety is paramount and it is vital that people of all ages are air safety aware,” said Flt Lt Hughes.