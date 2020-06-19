Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Jun, 2020

Air travel restrictions into Gibraltar to be lifted on Sunday

By Chronicle Staff
19th June 2020

Air travel restrictions into Gibraltar due to Covid-19 will be lifted as from this Sunday, June 21, the Gibraltar Government has announced today.
All incoming travellers with valid travel documents will be allowed entry into Gibraltar via Gibraltar International Airport.
In Spain, the State of Emergency declared on March 14, will end on June 21.
From this date, Spain will re-open its borders to European Union and Schengen-area countries with the exception of Portugal where the restrictions will continue to apply up until July 1.

