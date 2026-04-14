Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Apr, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Chamber backs new Upper Rock shuttle service

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2026

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the introduction of a shuttle bus service to the Upper Rock, saying it provides an important alternative for visitors while the cable car is out of action for the next two years.

The Chamber said the move would help maintain access to one of Gibraltar’s most popular tourist attractions during the disruption.

It also welcomed the arrival of the new London taxis, saying they were likely to prove popular with tourists and residents alike.

The Chamber said the taxis also reinforced Gibraltar’s British identity at a time when some feared the treaty could dilute this.

The organisation said it hoped the new shuttle service would mark the first step in wider investment in Gibraltar’s bus and transport network.

It said a hop-on, hop-off service covering points around town and the Rock would make a positive difference.

The Chamber added that, with an increase in cruise calls expected this year, a free shuttle service from the cruise terminal into town would also be welcomed by its members so they could benefit from the rise in visitor numbers.

It also called for improvements to and beautification of Gibraltar’s points of entry.

The Chamber said it may be premature to focus on improvements around the frontier area now, but added that once the treaty comes fully into effect the site should become a priority.

It said this should include not only a clean-up but also clear signage and useful tourism information to create a sense that visitors were entering a unique place.

The Chamber said it would be encouraged by the publication of the Government of Gibraltar’s plans for the area.

It noted that many of these proposals had already featured in its Tourism Manifesto published a few years ago, and said it supported the latest enhancements to Gibraltar’s tourist infrastructure as a way of making Gibraltar more attractive as a quality destination.

Most Read

Gib residents spared tight checks as Spain applies EES measures at border 

Wed 8th Apr, 2026

Local News

Police investigate vehicle fire as suspected arson

Mon 13th Apr, 2026

Local News

Royal Navy serviceman to take on Royal Marines charity challenge

Mon 13th Apr, 2026

Local News

Gib faces £40m hit due to UK’s increased online gaming duty 

Mon 13th Apr, 2026

Local News

US submarine in Bay of Gibraltar crew transfer 

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Draft legislation seeks to tighten parole rules for sex offenders

14th April 2026

Local News
Ministry hosts digital inclusion event for older people

14th April 2026

Local News
GACO launches guide for new starters in TCSP sector

14th April 2026

Local News
Calentita to return with two day event

14th April 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026