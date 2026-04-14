Chamber backs new Upper Rock shuttle service

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the introduction of a shuttle bus service to the Upper Rock, saying it provides an important alternative for visitors while the cable car is out of action for the next two years.

The Chamber said the move would help maintain access to one of Gibraltar’s most popular tourist attractions during the disruption.

It also welcomed the arrival of the new London taxis, saying they were likely to prove popular with tourists and residents alike.

The Chamber said the taxis also reinforced Gibraltar’s British identity at a time when some feared the treaty could dilute this.

The organisation said it hoped the new shuttle service would mark the first step in wider investment in Gibraltar’s bus and transport network.

It said a hop-on, hop-off service covering points around town and the Rock would make a positive difference.

The Chamber added that, with an increase in cruise calls expected this year, a free shuttle service from the cruise terminal into town would also be welcomed by its members so they could benefit from the rise in visitor numbers.

It also called for improvements to and beautification of Gibraltar’s points of entry.

The Chamber said it may be premature to focus on improvements around the frontier area now, but added that once the treaty comes fully into effect the site should become a priority.

It said this should include not only a clean-up but also clear signage and useful tourism information to create a sense that visitors were entering a unique place.

The Chamber said it would be encouraged by the publication of the Government of Gibraltar’s plans for the area.

It noted that many of these proposals had already featured in its Tourism Manifesto published a few years ago, and said it supported the latest enhancements to Gibraltar’s tourist infrastructure as a way of making Gibraltar more attractive as a quality destination.