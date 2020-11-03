Airlines confirm wide disruption to flight schedules as England heads into lockdown
British Airways and easyJet have confirmed wide disruption to flight schedules after England goes into lockdown on Thursday, with services between the UK and Gibraltar likely to be hit too. Both airlines said they would contact passengers regarding cancellations but made clear many flights would be grounded in the coming days, although they would not...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here