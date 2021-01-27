Airlines likely to keep ‘minimum itineraries’ through February
The flight schedule of commercial airlines flying to and from Gibraltar will not change dramatically from the present situation during the month of February. Earlier this year, the airlines British Airways, EasyJet, Royal Air Maroc and WizzAir reduced or cancelled all flights to and from the Rock as Covid-19 restrictions were imposed in the UK....
