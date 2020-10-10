Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Alabaré CEO awarded MBE for services to the homeless

By Chronicle Staff
10th October 2020

Alabaré Chief Executive Andrew Lord has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, in recognition of his contribution to the support of homeless and vulnerable adults and young people in the UK over the last 20 years.

Mr Lord is now a member of the Gibraltar OBE Association and is also a Member of the Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society, as well as being part of the King’s Chapel congregation, many of whom have made donations to Alabaré.

He is fond of Gibraltar and visits as often as he can, staying on his father’s boat in Queensway Quay. He is particularly interested in Gibraltar’s history and heritage, and has shared experiences with those involved in social care in Gibraltar and is keen to expand on this.

Mr Lord became Chief Executive of the Salisbury charity in May 2000 and has guided the charity to now reach those in need across the south and south west of England, and north and south Wales.

In that time, the charity has helped thousands of vulnerable and marginalised people who are homeless or have been in urgent need of support, transforming their lives and giving them new skills and bright futures.

“It is a great honour to receive this award,” Mr Lord said.

“I have fully enjoyed my 20 years at Alabaré, seeing a wonderful team deliver care and support to vulnerable people in Wiltshire and further afield.”

“With the team at Alabaré we have made vast strides in helping more and more people in need across our region, giving them the skills and support they need to rebuild their lives. “

“But our work in ending homelessness is not finished. So whilst the award marks what we have achieved, there is much to do.”

“Covid -19 has brought challenges to all. At Alabaré we were determined to continue to deliver the vital support in our homes at a time when we were in lockdown and when there was much concern and anxiety.”

“It is testament to the incredible team here at Alabaré that we have been able to keep our clients safe, well and supported throughout such unprecedented times.”

Under his leadership, Alabaré has developed many new services such as its dedicated Homes for Veterans programme, which now houses over 100 ex-Armed Forces personnel every night, who otherwise could be forced to sleep on the streets.

This year Alabaré has opened a mental health service, Riverside Sanctuary, which had been providing invaluable support to people struggling with their mental well-being, especially in current times.

In an early stage of planning is a sponsored cycle ride from UK to Gibraltar which will seek to raise funds for Alabaré and a Gibraltar based charity.

