Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Albares ‘hopeful, not fearful’ ahead of high-level treaty meeting

By Brian Reyes
16th May 2024

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said negotiators for a UK-EU treaty on Gibraltar would continue bringing positions closer in a high-level meeting in Brussels on Thursday and would seal an agreement “if possible”.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived in the European Commission’s Berlaymont headquarters, Mr Albares underlined “good faith” on all sides as negotiators worked to reach an agreement that would “create trust and generate prosperity” either side of the border.

“I’m hopeful,” he said.

“I’m not fearful, quite the opposite.”

Asked in whose court the court negotiating ball was, Mr Albares highlighted a shared "constructive" spirit and said: “The ball will be in the meeting room and we’ll all play it as we’ve done since April 12 and over the past weeks.”

Mr Albares was speaking ahead of a meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

This is the second such meeting in the space of five weeks, fuelling speculation that negotiators may be on the cusp of a breakthrough in a negotiation spanning more than two years.

The four last met on April 12 and signalled good progress, announcing that “general political lines” on the airport, goods and mobility had been agreed.

Mr Albares would not be drawn on whether the “hoped for” agreement would be reached today.

“It’s difficult to know,” he told reporters.

“On April 12 we made good progress and reached important agreements.”

“The teams have been working intensively and have brought positions even closer and I hope today we continue doing so as much as possible, and definitively if that’s possible.”

There is no deadline for conclusion of the UK/EU treaty negotiation on Gibraltar, but all eyes are on the forthcoming EU election in June.

While there is no reason why the negotiation cannot continue after the EU elects its new parliament, the subsequent change of top officials at the European Commission would likely lead to delays and the risk of losing recent momentum, particularly with the UK due to go to the polls too in the coming months.

The EU election takes place across Europe between June 6 and June 9. Spain is set to vote on June 9, with the formal election campaign due to start on May 24.

Asked what would happen if a deal was not reached before then, Mr Albares said: “Let’s wait and see.”

“We’re going in with the best of aims and spirit,” he added.

He said Spain had proposed a “good, balanced and fair” agreement that would benefit both Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.

“I don’t see any stumbling blocks on our side in order to reach that agreement, but obviously I cannot speak for the British side, David Cameron will do that,” the Spanish minister said.

Most Read

Local News

Europort's eastern frontage set for revitalisation with cycle lane and commercial units

Wed 15th May, 2024

Local News

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Fri 10th May, 2024

Local News

Dedication and commitment pay off as GFA girls' football team makes strides

Tue 14th May, 2024

Brexit

Political activity ramps up as Spain puts spotlight on Gib treaty talks

Tue 14th May, 2024

Local News

High-level meeting in Brussels fuels hope for treaty breakthrough

Wed 15th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Political activity ramps up as Spain puts spotlight on Gib treaty talks

14th May 2024

Brexit
Albares meets Campo mayors and hints at agreement on Gib-EU flights

13th May 2024

Brexit
Cautious optimism from Campo mayors after Albares meeting

13th May 2024

Brexit
ESC urges UK to ‘stop and take stock’ amid concerns treaty could ‘erode’ British sovereignty

9th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024