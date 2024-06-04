Albares: Spain’s position on Schengen and customs is EU obligation, not ‘capricious’ demand
By Maria Jesus Corrales Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said his government’s position on Schengen controls and taxes on goods in the treaty negotiation sought to ensure EU rules were met and was not “an imposition or a capricious” demand from Madrid. Speaking to reporters after meeting Campo mayors and a representative...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here