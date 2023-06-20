Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Albares still hopes for UK/EU treaty on Gib ‘as soon as possible’

Archive image of Jose Manuel Albares, Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs. Photo by Lukasz Kobus/EC-Aduiovisual Service

By Chronicle Staff
20th June 2023

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said on Tuesday he still hoped a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc would be agreed “as soon as possible”, even while acknowledging there were no formal negotiating rounds scheduled against the backdrop of Spain’s July 23 general election.

Mr Albares was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Cordoba and was asked about the situation with the Gibraltar talks.

As he has done on numerous occasions in the recent months, he said the EU and Spain had presented “a global agreement” last December that covered all areas necessary to establish an area of shared prosperity between the Rock and the neighbouring Campo de Gibraltar.

“Since then, we have been waiting for the UK to say whether or not it is in favour of this agreement,” he said.

As he has done in the past, Mr Albares nonetheless highlighted the UK’s “constructive spirit” in the negotiation.

After 13 formal rounds of talks and countless meetings in between, negotiators have yet to reach agreement on a deal that seeks to guarantee post-Brexit border fluidity and is seen by many as vital to the economic prosperity of Gibraltar and neighbouring Campo cities, particularly La Linea.

But with the country’s parties now on an election footing, any significant progress ahead of the July 23 is unlikely.

The treaty under negotiation is between the UK and the EU, but Brussels has said it will not agree anything without the agreement of Spain, which has played a key role in the talks.

The fear here is that a change of government in Spain could further complicate a negotiation that has been fraught with difficulty from the outset, particularly if a future PP government needs to lean on Vox to obtain a majority in the Spanish parliament.

Most Read

Local News

Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

Albert Mena appointed CBE in King Charles III’s first Birthday Honours list

Fri 16th Jun, 2023

Local News

Isola ‘100% confident’ Gibraltar will get off FATF grey list

Tue 20th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Chronology of any UK/EU treaty announcement ‘not yet agreed’ - CM

25th May 2023

Brexit
Brexit changes cost GHA nearly £600,000 in ambulance transfers

25th May 2023

Brexit
Optimism but few details as treaty talks continue

23rd May 2023

Brexit
Just 9% of Britons say Brexit more of a success than failure, poll suggests

23rd May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023