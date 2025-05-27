Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Alexia Pecino appointed to MH Bland board of directors

By Chronicle Staff
27th May 2025

Alexia Pecino has been appointed to the Board of Directors of MH Bland & Co Ltd.

The appointment recognises her contributions to the company since joining the Group in January 2016, particularly in areas such as MHB Travel Services and the development of MH Bland’s Wellbeing programme.

Her work in revitalising services and promoting a supportive workplace culture has been highlighted by the Board as central to the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and employee wellbeing.

Ms Pecino now takes on her new role as Director with the support of the Board, as MH Bland prepares for its next phase of leadership.

Most Read

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Cleaning teams suffer abuse as vandalism blights Gibraltar's public toilets

Mon 26th May, 2025

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

Brexit

‘It’s time to do this deal,’ UK ambassador says of Gib treaty negotiation

Wed 21st May, 2025

Local News

Loreto Convent unveils The Francis Hall, a historic space reimagined for future generations

Thu 22nd May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

27th May 2025

Local News
Cleaning teams suffer abuse as vandalism blights Gibraltar's public toilets

26th May 2025

Local News
Govt expresses condolences on death of former Governor Sir Derek Reffell

24th May 2025

Local News
Emotional homecoming for Lourdes to Gib cyclists after gruelling 1,200km ride for charity

24th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025