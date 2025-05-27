Alexia Pecino appointed to MH Bland board of directors

Alexia Pecino has been appointed to the Board of Directors of MH Bland & Co Ltd.

The appointment recognises her contributions to the company since joining the Group in January 2016, particularly in areas such as MHB Travel Services and the development of MH Bland’s Wellbeing programme.

Her work in revitalising services and promoting a supportive workplace culture has been highlighted by the Board as central to the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and employee wellbeing.

Ms Pecino now takes on her new role as Director with the support of the Board, as MH Bland prepares for its next phase of leadership.