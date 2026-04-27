Santos speaks at Westside Talks

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, spoke at Westside Talks at Ince’s Hall on the theme: “What will Gibraltar be like in 10 years, and what will your role be?”

Mr Santos spoke about his background in the arts, his work on stage abroad, and the founding of the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts.

He also reflected on his time as Mayor of Gibraltar and said meeting people across the community had influenced his decision to stand for ministerial office.

Mr Santos said Gibraltar’s strength lay in its community, culture, heritage, language and traditions, adding that these should be shared with the world.

He encouraged pupils to follow their dreams, work towards positive change and help put Gibraltar on the map.

Other speakers included Dylan Ferro, of Melon Diesel; netball umpire Nadine Pardo-Zammit; Gastro Rob creator Robert Lomax; Ryan Asquez, the Llanito Doctor; and GBC chief executive Paula Latin.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, attended the event alongside Westside School headteacher Dr Sonia Lopez, staff and students.

Mr Santos said: “It was my pleasure to speak about one of my favourite subjects, Gibraltar, especially in the context of our culture and how each individual can influence and create positive change and unite people to make our community even greater in the future. I wish to thank Dr Lopez and her team at Westside School for organising such an exciting event, giving people from different backgrounds and interests a platform to share their views in response to such an interesting question.”