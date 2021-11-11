Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Nov, 2021

Local News

Alice's Table III launches as part of Literature Week

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2021

A third book in the Alice's Table series by Alice Mascarenhas, former deputy editor of the Gibraltar Chronicle, has been launched this week as part of Literature Week at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The book, a collection of the last year of her Saturday columns published weekly in the newspaper, was launched yesterday in the presence of Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne and Gibraltar Chronicle Features Editor Gabriella Peralta.

Seamus Byrne said he was delighted that GCS was once again supporting the series and this latest book which is very much part of our history and culture.

"The voices from our past and present are brought to life in this series and it is vital we record these stories for future generations. It is also great to see authors coming forward and supporting our Literature Week now in its second year," he said.

Alice’s Table III, once again carries the voices from Gibraltar which reach all sectors of our community and tell the stories of personal achievement, sacrifice and perseverance, of trials and successes told with humanity and a reporter's keen eye for detail as each story is brought to life. The book covers the period October 2020 to October this year.

Journalist and broadcaster Alice Mascarenhas said she was grateful to all those people who have been willing to form part of this journey and who have shared their stories.

"People trust me with their stories and that is quite humbling. I am honoured and privileged to be part of their journey too. It is hard to believe there are now three books in this series and that our first young intern from this summer is already undergoing his media studies in the UK," she said.

“It is gratifying to note that the books published by the Gibraltar Chronicle with the support of the Gibraltar Cultural Services are also helping to nurture and encourage young local journalists,” she added.

Alice will be signing books at the John Mackintosh Hall tomorrow from 12 to 4pm.  

The books published by the Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd. are priced at £10. All three books are available at the John Mackintosh Hall this week. Once again all the proceeds from the book will be used for a paid summer internship for an aspiring journalist. 

