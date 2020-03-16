Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Mar, 2020

All bus routes suspended except for school service

By Chronicle Staff
15th March 2020

The Gibraltar Government has announced all normal bus routes will be temporarily suspended as from tomorrow, and a dedicated school service for children will be operational.
The decision was made in view of the developing situation with Covid-19.
The Gibraltar Bus Company will only operate a dedicated school service for children as follows:

Morning School runs
• Departing at 08.20hrs, 0830hrs and 08.40hrs from St Bernard’s Hospital, travelling South
along Europort and Queensway all the way up to Arengo’s.
• Departing at 08.15hrs, 08.25hrs and 08.35 from Elliot’s Battery S2
• Departing at 08.15hrs, 08.25hrs and 08.35 from Rosia S3
• Departing at 08.15hrs, 08.25hrs and 08.35 from Both Worlds west along Sir Hebert Miles
Road, Devils Tower Road. Water Port Road, Europort, Queensway, Europa Road and coming to
an end at St Joseph’s Bus Stop (Bunker).

Afternoon School runs
• Departing at 15.35hrs, 15.45hrs,and 15.55hrs from Arengo’s, travelling along Flat bastion
Road, Gardiners Road, Europa Road, Queensway, Europort Avenue and coming to an end at Water
port Bus Stop
• Departing at 15.35hrs, 15.45hrs,and 15.55hrs from Market Place S2
• Departing at 15.35hrs, 15.45hrs,and 15.55hrs from Ocean Village Bus Stop S3
• Departing at 15.35hrs and 15.45hrs from Water port Bus Stop, travelling along Glacis Road,
Winston Churchill Avenue, Devils Tower Road, along Sir Herbert Miles Road coming to an end at
Europa Point Bus Stop.

