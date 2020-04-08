All FIBA summer tournaments cancelled

All official FIBA Europe summer tournaments have been cancelled. This was one of a number of decisions taken yesterday by the Board at a video conference attended by all its members, including Vice President and GABBA President John Gonçalves.

This affects 16 national youth team tournaments – Under 20 A and B, Under 18 A, B and C, and Under 16 A, B and C, men and women – as well as the Small Countries Men and Women.

Gibraltar was scheduled to participate in both Small Countries tournaments, in Limerick (Ireland) and Nicosia (Cyprus), the Under 18 C’s, in San Marino and Andorra, and the Under 16 C’s, in Pristina (Kosovo) and the Women’s, which GABBA would have hosted.

Among other decisions taken, Europe’s top national team tournament, the EuroBasket has been rescheduled from September 2021 to September 2022, in order not to have it in the same year as the rescheduled Olympic Games. The three unfinished FIBA Europe club competitions – EuroCup, Euroleague Women and EuroCup Women – have been tentatively set down to be played as weekend events in the early autumn, subject to discussions with the affected clubs.