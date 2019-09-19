All set for the twists and turns of a general election
Speculation was mounting and earlier this week it was confirmed. A general election in Gibraltar will be held before Brexit D-Day. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo (now caretaker Chief Minister) gave the first clues early on Monday on his Twitter account when he posted a photo saying “walking the kids to school and then into work...
