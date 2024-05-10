Allegations against McGrail lacked detail and substance, Inquiry told
Serious allegations of dishonesty against former police Commissioner Ian McGrail should have been set out in detail to allow him a proper chance to respond, the McGrail Inquiry heard on Thursday. The acknowledgement came from Nick Pyle, the interim Governor at the time in June 2020, whose loss of confidence in Mr McGrail was a...
