Fri 10th May, 2024

Allegations against McGrail lacked detail and substance, Inquiry told

The McGrail Inquiry in session on Thursday. Image via GBC with permission from the McGrail Inquiry.

By Brian Reyes
9th May 2024

Serious allegations of dishonesty against former police Commissioner Ian McGrail should have been set out in detail to allow him a proper chance to respond, the McGrail Inquiry heard on Thursday. The acknowledgement came from Nick Pyle, the interim Governor at the time in June 2020, whose loss of confidence in Mr McGrail was a...

