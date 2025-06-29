Alma Belle sets new record at 2025 Spanish National Puzzle Championship

10-year-old Gibraltarian Alma Belle Baharal set a new all-time record and became Spain’s Puzzle Champion for the fourth year in a row as she competed in the Children C category (300-piece puzzle) for the first time.

Alma finished the puzzle in 21 minutes and 41 seconds. Approximately 60 children participated across the various children’s categories.

The 2025 Spanish National Puzzle Championship, was held on June 21–22 in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid, and organized by the Spanish National Puzzle Association (AEPuzz).

“I was really happy to know that I came first,” she told the Chronicle.

“It was my first year competing in the Children C category, doing a 300-piece puzzle, and I knew the competition in this category would be really strong.”

“Also, the puzzle brand had changed this year, all those things made me a bit more excited and nervous than usual beforehand.”

“I really enjoyed building the puzzle and was very happy with my time, but when I found out afterwards that I had also set a new all-time record, I was amazed.”

“When it all ended, I felt a mix of relief and huge joy. It was a very special moment for me.”

She doesn’t have a special method, routine or “magic strategy” that works when it comes to puzzles.

It really depends on the picture, the complexity, number of pieces, whether the areas are bright or dark, the colours, and even the brand of the puzzle, as different brands make different-shaped and sized pieces, she explained.

“In this Championship, they used the Educa brand for the first time so I had to practise more with Educa puzzles in preparation,” she said.

“Usually, I start by flipping the pieces really quickly while sorting them into groups, like the frame, characters, colours, and so on.”

“Then I start building it section by section, depending on the puzzle. Every puzzle is unique, which is what makes it fun and challenging.”

She also competed in the Pairs category with Coral Cervantes Domínguez, from Cuidad Real, where the duo completed their uncirculated 500-piece Educa puzzle with a time of 32 minutes and 32 seconds, finishing 9th out of 329 teams and earning official top 10 recognition.

“Working with Coral was wonderful, she is a lovely person and a very fast puzzler,” said Alma.

“It was our first time competing together, and finishing in 9th place out of 329 pairs was amazing.”

“The competition puzzle was perfect for pairs because the picture was half-light ocean and sky, and half a darker villa.”

“We decided at the beginning that I would do the sky and ocean, and Coral would start with the frame and the villa.”

“When I have done my part, we worked together to complete the villa, it was really good teamwork.”

While clearly Alma has an aptitude for puzzles, it takes more than just talent to become a top speed puzzler.

“You need to be very dedicated, work hard, and practise a lot. But the most important thing is to really love puzzles,” she said when asked what advice she would have for other children interested in puzzles.

“Jigsaws are so much fun to do, and they are a great activity for all ages, whether you do them alone or with your family or friends.”

“For me, puzzling also helps me relax and focus. I go into what I call “puzzle mode”, where I only think about the puzzle and nothing else.”

“It feels really nice when the pieces click together and it is a really healthy activity too.”

She also noted that a good way to start at speed puzzling is to take an 100-piece puzzle and try to solve it quickly.

Start the timer when opening the box and stop it when the last piece is placed. Then write the time and the date on a piece of paper and keep it in the box.

Later, try the same puzzle again and see if there has been improvement.

“It is fun to track your progress,” she said.

Her advice for anyone who loves puzzles, and is thinking of trying a competition, is to do it.

“You do not need to be fast to take part, just being there and puzzling with others is a great way to spend a few hours,” she said.

“Some people join just for the fun, the love of puzzles, and the amazing atmosphere.”

“In competitions, it is also very common to see kids taking part with a family member in the pairs category [500 pieces], which is super popular and part of every event.”

“It is a great way to enjoy puzzling together and have some fun and quality time while working as a team.”

Competitions in Spain are open to everyone. Kids’ categories, when they have them, are usually for ages 4–7 (100 pieces), 8–9 (200 pieces), and 10–11 (300 pieces). From age 12 and up, you move to the adult category with a 500-piece puzzle.

To follow Alma’s puzzling journey, she has an Instagram account @alma_belle_puzzle_wiz just for her speed puzzling, where she shares updates and videos from competitions.

“And if anyone has questions or wants help getting started, I am always happy to help—especially people from our lovely local community,” she said.