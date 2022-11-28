Almost 6,000 vaccines administered in autumn flu campaign
The swine flu variant has been circulating in Gibraltar this autumn, the Director of Public Health has said, with over 100 people diagnosed and almost 6,000 flu jabs administered. The GHA’s Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, called the uptake so far positive and encouraged the public to take up the vaccine as it’s...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here