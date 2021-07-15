Almost a year on, White Light Theatre presents The Canterbury Tales
By Carmen Anderson It was a late curtain call for White Light Theatre’s “The Canterbury Tales”. Originally planned to take to the stage in October 2020, the challenges posed by Covid-19 meant it was only in July when the show could go on. Co-director, Jackie Vila, explained the reasons behind choosing a miscellany of...
