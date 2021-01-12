Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Almost half of hospital deaths involved coronavirus at end of 2020, figures show

By Press Association
12th January 2021

By Jemma Crew, PA Social Affairs Correspondent and Ian Jones, PA

Almost half of the hospital deaths in England and Wales registered during the last week of 2020 involved coronavirus, new figures show.

There were 3,144 deaths registered in the week ending January 1 which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Of the 4,956 deaths registered which occurred in hospitals, 47.7% involved coronavirus, up from 40.2% the previous week.

And deaths involving Covid-19 in care homes accounted for more than a quarter (27.6%) of all deaths in care homes registered during the seven-day period.

The ONS said that next week it will release a new dataset on the weekly deaths of care home residents.

The figures show the number of registered coronavirus deaths is up 8.0% (232 deaths) from the previous week, while the number of overall deaths fell.

Of the 10,069 deaths registered, 31.2% mentioned Covid-19 – the highest proportion of deaths involving the virus since the week ending May 1.

The ONS said the latest figures should be interpreted with caution as the period covered includes two bank holidays, meaning there is likely to have been a delay in some registrations.

A decrease between these weeks is usually observed because of the impact of the Christmas bank holidays.

Most Read

Local News

First UK food shipment cleared in Algeciras arrives by sea in Gibraltar

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Local News

Grim news of four Covid deaths tempers joy of vaccine rollout

Sun 10th Jan, 2021

Local News

Hospital increases alert level to ‘black’ as Covid admissions rise despite slower infection rate

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

Change of command for Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Dutch officials confiscate ham sandwiches from UK visitors

12th January 2021

UK/Spain News
UK has not yet hit the peak of Covid-19 infection – Chris Whitty

11th January 2021

UK/Spain News
UK will have to ‘fight its way to the table’ as Biden bids to rebuild relations

11th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Lowering degree entry requirements ‘could see students struggle’

11th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021