Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Alwani Exhibition 2024 increases prize money to a total of £10,000

By Chronicle Staff
16th January 2024

The Kishin Alwani Foundation, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Fine Arts Association, announced a major remodelling of the Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition with the total prize money now standing at £10,000.

This matches some of the largest art competitions both locally and internationally said a statement from the foundation.

In addition, with a view to increase collaboration amongst art networks and encourage participation globally, the Foundation and Association announced that the competition will allow entrants from both local and international stages.

And to allow artists time to create, the exhibition will now take place every two years.

Submissions in the field of photography will also be accepted, alongside paintings.

“Mr Alwani feels that ‘having supported the Arts in Gibraltar for 30 years, (he) now wants to help shepherd Gibraltar Art to an International level, by taking the first step with this competition to invite and encourage artists from Spain, Portugal, Morocco and UK to join’,” said the statement.

With the Association adding, “We welcome Mr Alwani's initiative to extend his invitation to artists from abroad, and to include photography as an art form, in the biennial competition, as we believe this will enrich and inspire creativity.”

Applications for the Alwani Exhibition 2024 will open on January 17, 2024 and close on the April 30, 2024.

For submission details and key information, visit the Gibraltar Fine Arts Association and the Kishin Alwani Foundation through their respective social channels.

Most Read

Brexit

Govt to adjust morning border traffic management after lengthy inbound queues

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Local News

Search for Simon Parkes resumes in Gibraltar

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Albares says ‘constructive’ treaty talks continue, but Spain ‘ready for any eventuality’

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Local News

Human remains recovered from seabed off Detached Mole

Sat 13th Jan, 2024

Local News

Bayside Central development seeks full planning for Phase 1

Fri 12th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Orfila establishes dialogue with tenants’ associations in Govt estates

16th January 2024

Local News
Search for Simon Parkes resumes in Gibraltar

15th January 2024

Local News
Clean-up teams deployed after eastern beach shoreline soiled by wet wipes

15th January 2024

Local News
EPRU monitors beaches after plastic pellets wash up in Tarifa coastline

15th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024