Alwani Exhibition 2024 increases prize money to a total of £10,000

The Kishin Alwani Foundation, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Fine Arts Association, announced a major remodelling of the Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition with the total prize money now standing at £10,000.

This matches some of the largest art competitions both locally and internationally said a statement from the foundation.

In addition, with a view to increase collaboration amongst art networks and encourage participation globally, the Foundation and Association announced that the competition will allow entrants from both local and international stages.

And to allow artists time to create, the exhibition will now take place every two years.

Submissions in the field of photography will also be accepted, alongside paintings.

“Mr Alwani feels that ‘having supported the Arts in Gibraltar for 30 years, (he) now wants to help shepherd Gibraltar Art to an International level, by taking the first step with this competition to invite and encourage artists from Spain, Portugal, Morocco and UK to join’,” said the statement.

With the Association adding, “We welcome Mr Alwani's initiative to extend his invitation to artists from abroad, and to include photography as an art form, in the biennial competition, as we believe this will enrich and inspire creativity.”

Applications for the Alwani Exhibition 2024 will open on January 17, 2024 and close on the April 30, 2024.

For submission details and key information, visit the Gibraltar Fine Arts Association and the Kishin Alwani Foundation through their respective social channels.