Wed 21st Aug, 2019

Local News

Alwani foundation donates £1000 to Bosom Buddies

By Chronicle Staff
21st August 2019

The Kishin Alwani Foundation yesterday made a donation of over £1000 to the Bosom Buddies Charity Cancer Trust.
This money was raised from the sale of items and clothing sold at the Kishin Alwani Foundation Charity Shop in John Mackintosh Square.
Audrey Alecio, Pauline Gomez and Elise Martinez received the cheque for £1096.00 from Mr Alwani on behalf of the charity on Monday afternoon.
“Most of the money will be spent on people going through cancer, basically to ease their journey who might need some other types of therapy like massages,” Mrs Alecio told the Chronicle.
“But for the past couple of years, the money that we have raised is shared with other cancer charities.”
This donation will be added to the money collected from the sales of the Bosom Buddies calendar and will be split among Gibraltar’s other cancer charities.
The women thanked Mr Alwani for his kind donation.
Mr Alwani explained that the money was raised from quarterly sales of items of clothing and other goods.
In the past, the Kishin Alwani Foundation has donated funds to Childline, GibSams and Clubhouse Gibraltar, while also providing employment to two volunteers involved with the charity.
“We thought Bosom Buddies was a good cause and so we decided to choose them this time,” Mr Alwani said.

