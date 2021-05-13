Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Alwani foundation donates funds to India Covid charity drive

By Chronicle Staff
13th May 2021

The Kishin Alwani Foundation presented the Hindu Community of Gibraltar with a cheque for £1,600, the proceeds of sales from the charity shop near the Piazza. The money will go to the fundraiser for Covid-19 relief in India.

The Hindu Community of Gibraltar has set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for Covid-19 relief in India and to date has raised over £7,600, including a cheque for £1,600 presented to them by Kishin Alwani on Wednesday.

The page states: “There are shortages of oxygen, hospital beds, medicines, wood for funeral pyres.... we know we cannot fix all these problems and the healthcare system overnight, but we can join hands to pool in and at least try to save a few lives.”

“In our view, no jobs are too small, no money is too less in times of crisis. One of the Hindu Community of Gibraltar's objectives is to arrange community service or charity projects to promote the spirit of giving in our neighbouring communities and our motherland.”

The community is sending the money to Khalsa Aid International UK which is a humanitarian relief charity providing support around the world to victims of natural and man-made disasters such as floods, earthquakes, famine and war.

“We are donating all funds raised to their India Covid Relief efforts. All donations will go to worthy causes such as the purchase of oxygen cylinders, medication, etc,” states the fundraising page.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HinduCommunity-Gibraltar-CovidRelief-India

The Hindu Community is not the only residents on the Rock seeking to raise funds for relief efforts in India.

Two ladies Pushpa Mahbubani and Laju Aswani are also raising funds for hospitals in India via GIVE Humanity. The aim is to purchase and send oxygen concentrators to India from suppliers in Malaysia and Singapore. These ladies are accepting cash directly or alternatively you can donate via www.give.asia/campaign/money-to-purchase-oxygen-tanks-to-send-to-india

Also helping are father and son Rasiklal Surti and Vipul Surti. On the Rock for many years the Taj Curry House restauranteurs set up the Ruthfull Foundation to help those affected by Covid-19 in Mumbai and Gujarat. 

The men have arranged for 1,400 litres of oxygen for a hospital in Mira-Bhayander.

Also helping people in India is Chronicle reporter Priya Gulraj also set up a fundraising page two weeks ago and has raised over £1,400. These funds are also going towards Khalsa Aid. To donate to Ms Gulraj’s page go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/india-covid19-appeal-gibraltar

