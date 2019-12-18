Alwani Foundation donates over £1,100 to ESG
The Kishin Alwani Foundation yesterday donated £1,160 to Environmental Safety Group with the sum raised from the sales of their charity shop in John Mackintosh Square. Founder of the Foundation, Kishin Alwani, presented the cheque to Janet Howitt from the ESG and commended the Group for their work. “The environment today is under tremendous pressure...
