Amanda Carreras reaches an ITF circuit semi-final
Gibraltarian tennis player Amanda Carreras has once again reached a tennis tournament semi-final beating top seed Busca. Amanda produced a 6-2, 7-6 victory against 177th ranked Busca in the women’s singles quarter finals of the ITF W15 Oeiras tournament. Amanda who is ranked 332 herself was playing in her first ITF circuit tournament since the...
