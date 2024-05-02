Ambulance dispatch system handed over to GHA

The Government has reported that handover of the Ambulance Dispatch System from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service to the Gibraltar Ambulance Service has been successful.

“For over two decades, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service has managed the Ambulance Dispatch. Despite a number of challenges over the years, their commitment has been exemplary and the GFRS have always ensured continuous service delivery,” said a statement from the Government.

“The move will now see the introduction of a more modern Ambulance Dispatch system, managed by GHA Dispatchers and Clinicians. This change is aimed at ensuring faster response times, safe transportation, and the delivery of the appropriate level of emergency care to everyone in need.”

The new system has 4 groups of calls

• Category 1 – Life-threatening calls

• Category 2- Emergency Calls

• Category 3- Urgent calls.

• Category 4 –Less Urgent Calls In situations that are not urgent enough to require a blue-light ambulance, callers will be transferred to a clinician for further guidance.

This will ensure that patients who don’t need an ambulance but do need another level of assistance are appropriately directed to other services within the healthcare system.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am delighted that the Ambulance Dispatch service has now been successfully handed over to the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.”

“This will not only modernise the dispatching of Ambulance’s but will ensure that the appropriate level of emergency care is received by those who need it. I would like to publicly thank the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, in particular their Fire Control Operators, past and present, for their work over the last 20 years in managing the Ambulance Dispatch.”

“Thank you and I’m sure that the GHA, through its Ambulance Service, will now continue the great work you have been doing on this front for so long.”