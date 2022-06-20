Amid construction boom, a difficult balance as buildings go up
The flurry of planning applications for new buildings across many sites in Gibraltar signals a boom in construction work on the Rock that is generating much-needed inward investment and economic activity. But beneath the debate on architectural styles and visual impact, there are human stories that often get lost as Gibraltar’s urban landscape undergoes radical...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here