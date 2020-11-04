Amid Covid-19 uncertainty, educators prepare Plan B for exam season next year
Gibraltar’s comprehensive schools are laying the groundwork to cover potential upheaval to students due to sit key exams next year. Against a backdrop of continued uncertainty due to Covid-19, senior staff at Bayside and Westside are preparing for the possibility that next year’s A-level and GCSE exams might once again be replaced with centre assessed...
