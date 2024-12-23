Amid festive build-up to Christmas, a reminder that some families struggle

With tables laden with food and presents piled up under Christmas trees, poverty is not always evident during the festive season in Gibraltar. But for some families, it is an everyday struggle all year round.

That was the message from the EV Foundation’s Nicole Jones, who highlighted the importance of community compassion and support for those in need.

While the EV Foundation will help over 300 people this Christmas alone, be it with presents, food vouchers or assistance by other means, poverty is not just an issue at Christmas, as the charity deals with 10 to 15 calls every day of the year.

In an interview, Ms Jones shed light on the stark realities faced by those struggling, largely due to the rising cost of living in Gibraltar.

As inflation and the price of basic necessities continue to rise against stagnant wages and benefits, the divide between the haves and have-nots has increased.

"My service users will always fall behind, always” Ms Jones said.

“And they won't have a chance as long as there are no opportunities for them," she added, highlighting the need for greater support and employment prospects.

The challenges faced by single parents, both mothers and fathers, is a particular point of concern, she said.

With limited childcare options during school breaks, school hours and illnesses, many are forced to choose between work or caring for their families.

That leaves them without the financial means to get ahead of the bills and expenses they face daily, often falling behind on payments.

Ms Jones believes that key to bringing about change is for employers to be more accommodating, recognising that everyone should support each other in whatever capacity they can.

Work colleagues should also try and be understanding and help out their workmates, not necessarily financially but through support, making it easier for employers to provide a good work and family balance.

Employers should also look at remote working, Ms Jones said, reflecting on the fact that Covid-19 pandemic showed working from home is often viable.

She also believes that neighbours should also step in and look out for each other in whatever way they can, be it helping collect children from school or babysitting on occasion.

The phrase “it takes a village to raise a child” is something the EV Foundation believes in.

Ms Jones is also mindful of the fact that for most people, life can change drastically overnight.

Sometimes it is the death of the breadwinner or main child carer in the family. On other occasions it is a serious illness, perhaps requiring treatment in the UK for months. Sometimes a family breaks down and now two homes have to be supported.

There are several combinations where a person can experience upheaval, leaving them in need of help from family, friends, neighbours, employers and fellow colleagues.

The EV Foundation is also helping 16 students living in the UK at the moment with their bursaries.

By doing this the Foundation is giving these students a chance to get third level education, an opportunity that many individuals and their families would otherwise not have.

Ms Jones is aware that some may suggest these students should just get a job.

However, for a variety of factors, that is not always possible.

She believes in giving people the ability to help themselves and in turn they will live a life of possibility and fruition.

The EV Foundation works closely with the Government, which supports its valuable work.

However, overall, her message is that addressing poverty in Gibraltar requires a multifaceted approach.

Increased government support, flexible employment policies, and a stronger sense of community compassion are all essential elements in creating a more equitable and inclusive society.

To support the EV Foundation and the work they do go to https://www.theevfoundation.com/donate