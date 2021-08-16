Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Amid global alarm, experts analyse risks of climate change for Gibraltar

STORM DAMAGE: An archive image of the promenade at Westview Park after the 2008 storm. Climate change and extreme weather events mean governments around the world, including in Gibraltar, will have to plan to mitigate the impact on coastal infrastructure. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
16th August 2021

A study is under way to better understand the impact of climate change on Gibraltar and take steps to prepare this community for potential risks ranging from rising sea levels to changing ecosystems. All through the summer, UK-based consultants Ricardo Energy & Environment have been working on a consultation process commissioned by the Gibraltar Government...

