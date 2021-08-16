Amid global alarm, experts analyse risks of climate change for Gibraltar
A study is under way to better understand the impact of climate change on Gibraltar and take steps to prepare this community for potential risks ranging from rising sea levels to changing ecosystems. All through the summer, UK-based consultants Ricardo Energy & Environment have been working on a consultation process commissioned by the Gibraltar Government...
