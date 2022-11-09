Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Amid mounting unease over treaty prospects, negotiators resume talks in Brussels

Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
9th November 2022

The teams negotiating a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the Rock will hold a formal round of talks in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. The two-day meeting is the tenth time negotiators meet formally but is being considered a continuation of the ninth round, which took place in London early last month. The...

