Amid mounting unease over treaty prospects, negotiators resume talks in Brussels
The teams negotiating a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the Rock will hold a formal round of talks in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. The two-day meeting is the tenth time negotiators meet formally but is being considered a continuation of the ninth round, which took place in London early last month. The...
