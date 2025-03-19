‘An Audience With’ David Walliams set for April

Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries for Tourism and Culture, has announced ‘An Audience With’ best-selling author David Walliams as a prelude to the 2025 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025.

Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, confirmed the event will take place on Thursday, April 24 at the Europa Sports Arena at 7pm.

Mr Santos highlighted this fitting opening event will whet audience’s appetites for the main Literary Festival set for November. The Literary Festival will feature both local and international authors, who over three days will hold discussions on various publications and literary works which will cater for both adults and younger audiences.

Tickets for the David Walliams event are priced at £30 and will be available for purchase on buytickets.gi from this Thursday at 10am.

Comedian, author, presenter, and actor David Walliams has been one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers since the ‘90s.

Alongside Matt Lucas, he created and starred in sketch comedy Little Britain, which won three BAFTA awards and has gone on to air in over 100 countries. That was followed by one of the most watched comedies of all time on British television, Come Fly With Me, said a statement from the Government.

He was also a judge on Britain’s Got Talent for ten years and won numerous National TV Awards for Best TV Judge. On film he has starred in Stardust, Dinner For Schmucks and Murder Mystery. He provided vocals for the Oscar-nominated animation Missing Link.

Alongside his acting and writing, he swam the English Channel in 2006 and the length of the Thames in 2011, raising over £1 million and £2.5 million for Sport Relief, respectively.

A best-selling children’s author with 41 titles to his name and global sales exceeding 56 million copies, his books have now been translated into 55 languages. Many of his titles have been adapted for television and the stage including a hugely acclaimed Royal Shakespeare Company musical of The Boy in the Dress. Others are being developed as feature films or animation series, the Government statement added.