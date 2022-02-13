Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 13th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

An insight into creative careers at the Youth Arts Jamboree

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
13th February 2022

Youngsters interested in pursuing the arts, drama and music will gain a deeper understanding of their chosen field at the Youth Arts Jamboree, which launches this week. The Jamboree will see a series of workshops held by local industry professionals over the next month. For young aspiring creatives the Jamboree offers the opportunity to learn...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

TNG files plans for major Eastside development

Fri 11th Feb, 2022

UK/Spain News

Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

Sun 13th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Govt warns preparing for no deal outcome is ‘of fundamental importance’

Thu 10th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Albares says treaty talks ‘99% there’, signalling ‘no shortage of generosity’ to resolve outstanding issues

Fri 11th Feb, 2022

Local News

Changes to Covid testing and sick notes

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Turnock ensures an easier pathway to King of the Road title with one race left

13th February 2022

Sports
Lincoln Reds Imps forced to make a comeback by St Joseph in classic encounter (full match report)

13th February 2022

Features
Centenary Exhibition of the City Council of Gibraltar

13th February 2022

Sports
Solitary goal gives Europa the three points against Glacis United

12th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022