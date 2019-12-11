Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

An opportunity to buy affordable art

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
11th December 2019

The annual Affordable Art Show and exhibition is launched tonight, just in time for people to choose pieces that make ideal Christmas presents. The exhibition is at the Fine Arts Gallery and is being supported by Kishin Alwani. Curating the exhibition is Gino Sanguinetti from the gallery. “It has been running for five or six...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

GFA set for major restructure

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

With a tree on his back, a man runs, swims and cycles for a greener future

Mon 9th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
An opportunity to buy affordable art

11th December 2019

Local News
GFA set for major restructure

10th December 2019

UK/Spain News
In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

10th December 2019

Features
First class jazz in a world class venue

10th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019