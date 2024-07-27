An original of the old Gib Music Centre, Farrell recalls our classical music legacy
The Gibraltar Music Centre was launched in 1968 – many of us would have gone through the system which had its base at the Sacred Heart Church in those early years. Personally, I have very fond memories of the Centre and the people who run it because it introduced me to music in a big...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here