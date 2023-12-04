Ana Tricker wins top award in Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize
Ana Tricker won the top prize selected from 88 pieces in this year’s Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize. Ana, a GCSE student at Bayside School, won the Judge’s Prize for her painting The ‘Patata’ Man and £800 during an award presentation held at Xapo Bank in Casemates Square. Ana told the Chronicle she didn’t think...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here