Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Andalucia braced for intense rain amid flooding fears

By Chronicle Staff
3rd February 2026

Andalucia is braced for severe weather on Wednesday, with a ‘red alert’ issued for parts of Cadiz provinces and amber and yellow alerts across the rest of the region.

Some forecasters are predicting rainfall of up to 550 litres per square metre in mountainous areas around Ronda, Ubrique and Grazalema, all of which are on red alert as is Jimena del la Frontera.

The situation is further complicated because recent rainy weather means the ground is already sodden and reservoirs filled to near capacity, while water levels in rivers including the Hozgarganta, Guadiaro and Palmones are already high.

The heavy rainfall will be further complicated by high winds in the Strait of Gibraltar region.

On Tuesday, the Junta de Andalucia suspended classes in all schools and said lessons would be delivered virtually using infrastructure set up during the Covid pandemic.

Junta President Juanma Moreno said the situation was “exceptional” and that emergency services were on high alert.

