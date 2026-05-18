Plans progress for new community mental health hub at Joshua Hassan House

Plans for Gibraltar’s new Community Mental Health Hub at Joshua Hassan House have reached an advanced stage and are expected to be submitted to the Development and Planning Commission at the end of the month.

The project is aimed at strengthening community-based mental health provision and improving access to early intervention and integrated care.

It forms part of the Government of Gibraltar’s wider commitment to mental health services and improving access to health services, although the choice of location has been questioned by the Opposition.

The plans were developed with input from a broad range of stakeholders, including mental health professionals, the Mental Health Board, the Community Mental Health Team Development Board, unions, members of the wider community through public meetings and the Gibraltar Health Authority Executive Team.

The Government said the design and overall service model had undergone numerous revisions to incorporate feedback from stakeholders.

The proposed hub is intended to support Gibraltar’s evolving model of care by bringing together a range of services in one dedicated community setting focused on wellbeing.

The Government said the model recognises the importance of both mental and physical health in long-term recovery and prevention.

Services planned within the new hub include the Community Mental Health Team, mental health occupational therapy, talking therapies, drugs and alcohol rehabilitation, psychiatric clinics, the PATHS initiative, GP support, housing outreach services and a range of alternative therapeutic activities including walking groups, reading groups, gardening and yoga.

The facility will also include community-focused initiatives such as a Chatty Café.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Reaching this stage is important because it reflects the extensive engagement that has taken place and our clear determination to improve how mental health support is delivered in Gibraltar.”

“This project is about creating a modern community-based environment where people can access support earlier, more easily, and in a way that recognises the full range of needs an individual may have. Although buildings are hugely important, this project is about the model of care that that accompanies the new building.”

“Mental health is important to every person in our community and is a vital part of our collective wellbeing. Mental health care today must go beyond traditional clinical intervention alone. It must also recognise prevention, recovery, connection and overall wellbeing.”

“That is exactly the direction this new hub is intended to support, bringing services together in a way that is more accessible, more joined-up and better suited to the needs of our community.”