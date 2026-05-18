PP wins Andalusian election but loses majority

The Partido Popular won Sunday’s regional election in Andalusia but lost the majority it achieved in 2022, ending up with 53 seats in the regional parliament.

This figure is five fewer than the 58 members of parliament it obtained in the 2022 elections and leaves it two seats short of a majority, which is set at 55 seats.

That means it will have to reach an agreement with another party in order to govern, likely Vox.

The PSOE won 28 seats, two fewer than the 30 it obtained in the previous regional elections and its worst result in an Andalusian regional election.

Vox remains the third-largest force and won 15 seats, compared with the 14 members of parliament it had nearly four years ago.

Adelante Andalucía took fourth place with eight seats, after having had two MPs in the regional parliament over the past four years.

Meanwhile, the Por Andalucía coalition, which includes IU and Podemos along with other left-wing forces, won five seats, the same number as in the last legislature.

The PP was the most-voted party in every province, while the PSOE came second in most constituencies, except in Almería, where it tied with Vox in seats but was surpassed in votes by the far-right party.

For its part, Adelante Andalucía overtook Vox as the third most-voted force in Seville and Cádiz.

Turnout rose to 64.83% in 2026, up nearly 9% from the last regional election.

100x100 Unidos, the new regional party championed by La Linea mayor Juan Franco, fell well short of securing it first MP in the Andalusian parliament.