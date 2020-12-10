Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Andalucia to ease regional restrictions from Saturday

By Brian Reyes
10th December 2020

Andalucia announced plans to ease its Covid-19 restrictions in the run-up to the festive season, with travel between municipalities in the same province permitted as from Saturday at least until January 10. Since the restrictions were imposed last month, Gibraltarians have been able to cross into Spain but obliged to adhere to rules banning movement...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Covid vaccines delayed to mid-January, but over 70,000 doses now expected

Wed 9th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Notre Dame School sees 244 pupils and staff self-isolate

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
EasyJet launches home delivery service to keep cabin crew ‘match fit’

10th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Britain’s first fifth century mosaic discovered at Roman villa

10th December 2020

UK/Spain News
UK grandfather tells lifeboat crew ‘I owe you everything’, 50 years after rescue

10th December 2020

UK/Spain News
‘Light in darkness’: UK Jewish community adapts for pandemic-hit Hanukkah

10th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020