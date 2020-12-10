Andalucia to ease regional restrictions from Saturday
Andalucia announced plans to ease its Covid-19 restrictions in the run-up to the festive season, with travel between municipalities in the same province permitted as from Saturday at least until January 10. Since the restrictions were imposed last month, Gibraltarians have been able to cross into Spain but obliged to adhere to rules banning movement...
