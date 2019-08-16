Andrea Bocelli: 1,800 extra tickets go on sale on Monday
The Gibraltar Government has announced that seating capacity for the Andrea Bocelli concert on the eve of National Day has been increased by a further 1,800 seats.
These tickets will be available to purchase online only from 11am this Monday.
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: “The Government is delighted by the overwhelming positive reaction of the local community to this world-class event and is proud to be able to offer a significant number of additional tickets following a re-assessment of seating capacity at the venue. A live Andrea Bocelli concert at a stunning new venue, the Europa Point Stadium, promises to be a night to remember.”
As with the first release, tickets will be priced at £30. A maximum of four tickets may be purchased by any one individual.
Tickets will be available to purchase online at www.buytickets.gi